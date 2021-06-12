Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab govt orders UET Lahore audit

Pensions, salaries of teachers to be probed as well

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: UET/website

The Punjab government has decided to audit the five-year financial record of Lahore’s University of Engineering and Technology.

The decision was taken after financial irregularities were reported in the varsity accounts. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a team to conduct the audit.

“Records of the expenditure of millions of rupees at the university will be investigated,” an official said, adding that files from the campus storeroom have been obtained.

Salaries and pensions of teachers will be probed as well, according to the official.

The inquiry will be led by the auditor-general along with the chief minister’s inspection team.

The Higher Education Commission has written a letter requesting the report of the audit after it’s conducted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore University of Engineering and Technology
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
University of Engineering and Technology, UET Lahore, audit, Punjab govt, usman buzdar, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.