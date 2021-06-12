Punjab govt orders UET Lahore audit

The Punjab government has decided to audit the five-year financial record of Lahore’s University of Engineering and Technology.

The decision was taken after financial irregularities were reported in the varsity accounts. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a team to conduct the audit.

“Records of the expenditure of millions of rupees at the university will be investigated,” an official said, adding that files from the campus storeroom have been obtained.

Salaries and pensions of teachers will be probed as well, according to the official.

The inquiry will be led by the auditor-general along with the chief minister’s inspection team.

The Higher Education Commission has written a letter requesting the report of the audit after it’s conducted.

