Punjab extends business hours till 10pm as coronavirus infections drop

The Punjab government has further eased coronavirus restrictions amid the decreasing number of infections in the province.

The provincial health department issued a notification on Wednesday, easing the following restrictions:

Business hours have been extended till 10pm

Cinemas have been asked to only allow people who have been vaccinated

Bakeries and grocery stores can stay open on Sundays as well

Indoor dining is allowed at 50% occupancy

A maximum of 200 guests are allowed at indoor weddings and 400 at outdoor ceremonies

On June 28, the National Command and Operation Centre recommended easing the coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Petrol stations, pharmacies and other necessary services can operate round the clock, it said.

