Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Punjab extends business hours till 10pm as coronavirus infections drop

Allows dine-in at restaurants, indoor and outdoor weddings

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Punjab government has further eased coronavirus restrictions amid the decreasing number of infections in the province.

The provincial health department issued a notification on Wednesday, easing the following restrictions:

  • Business hours have been extended till 10pm
  • Cinemas have been asked to only allow people who have been vaccinated
  • Bakeries and grocery stores can stay open on Sundays as well
  • Indoor dining is allowed at 50% occupancy
  • A maximum of 200 guests are allowed at indoor weddings and 400 at outdoor ceremonies

On June 28, the National Command and Operation Centre recommended easing the coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Petrol stations, pharmacies and other necessary services can operate round the clock, it said.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates Punjab
 
RELATED STORIES

