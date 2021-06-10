Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab considers blocking SIM cards of people not getting vaccinated

They might not be allowed entry to public offices, markets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Punjab government is considering various options to compel people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, it emerged Thursday.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting, in which officials gave several recommendations.

One of the recommendations was to block SIM cards of the people who were unwilling to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government is considering barring entry of such individuals to shopping malls, restaurants, parks and public offices.

“It is difficult to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic without vaccination,” Rashid said.

The government has set vaccination targets for every district depending on their population, according to the minister.

District health officials not meeting the targets would be made answerable, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab, Covid news, coronavirus, SIM cards, mobile phone,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Today's outlook: Sindh reviews school reopening policy
Today’s outlook: Sindh reviews school reopening policy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.