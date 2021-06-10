Punjab considers blocking SIM cards of people not getting vaccinated

The Punjab government is considering various options to compel people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, it emerged Thursday.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting, in which officials gave several recommendations.

One of the recommendations was to block SIM cards of the people who were unwilling to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government is considering barring entry of such individuals to shopping malls, restaurants, parks and public offices.

“It is difficult to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic without vaccination,” Rashid said.

The government has set vaccination targets for every district depending on their population, according to the minister.

District health officials not meeting the targets would be made answerable, she added.

