PTI women leaders defend PM Khan’s comments on rape

MNA says PM is not a rape apologist, victim blamer

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
"Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a rape apologist, neither does he believe in victim-blaming," according to PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab. "We believe in actions and not words," she said in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Awaz on Tuesday. "The new rape ordinance recently passed by the government has broadened the definition of rape and called for harsher punishments." The politician was defending Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments on rape in an interview with HBO's Axios. "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots," he said. “The concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in the society,” the PM said while referring to his earlier statement. Pakistan doesn’t have discos or nightclubs and it is a completely different society, he added. Shauzab said that only a two-minute video clip of the premier is being run, while the important things he said have been "conveniently ignored". "The new law the government has brought barres people from talking about the victim and their dress," she pointed out, "most importantly, it stresses the privacy of the survivors." We have decided to introduce special courts for rape cases and are training the police to investigate them. The government has allotted Rs100 million for this and plan on spending more in future. "The prime minister didn't blame rape on clothes but said that there are multiple factors behind the increasing number of cases," the MNA said. "He said that obscene online content such as porn is the real underlying problem." Shauzab pointed out that the PM talked about the reporting and the conviction rate of rape too but no one wants to talk about that. Host Ali Haider revealed that in the US, rape takes place every 73rd second. According to a report, in 2018, 58,000 people were raped in Britain. In Germany and Sweden, nearly 8,500 rape cases were reported in a year. "These are all countries where people frequently visit nightclubs and discos yet rape crimes are still common here," he pointed out. Haider added that according to a human rights organisation, in the last six years, over 22,000 rape cases were reported in Pakistan of which only 5% were convicted. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a rape apologist, neither does he believe in victim-blaming,” according to PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab.

“We believe in actions and not words,” she said in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Awaz on Tuesday. “The new rape ordinance recently passed by the government has broadened the definition of rape and called for harsher punishments.”

The politician was defending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent comments on rape in an interview with HBO’s Axios. “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” he said.

“The concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in the society,” the PM said while referring to his earlier statement. Pakistan doesn’t have discos or nightclubs and it is a completely different society, he added.

Shauzab said that only a two-minute video clip of the premier is being run, while the important things he said have been “conveniently ignored”.

“The new law the government has brought barres people from talking about the victim and their dress,” she pointed out, “most importantly, it stresses the privacy of the survivors.”

We have decided to introduce special courts for rape cases and are training the police to investigate them. The government has allotted Rs100 million for this and plan on spending more in future.

“The prime minister didn’t blame rape on clothes but said that there are multiple factors behind the increasing number of cases,” the MNA said. “He said that obscene online content such as porn is the real underlying problem.”

Shauzab pointed out that the PM talked about the reporting and the conviction rate of rape too but no one wants to talk about that.

Host Ali Haider revealed that in the US, rape takes place every 73rd second. According to a report, in 2018, 58,000 people were raped in Britain.

In Germany and Sweden, nearly 8,500 rape cases were reported in a year.

“These are all countries where people frequently visit nightclubs and discos yet rape crimes are still common here,” he pointed out.

Haider added that according to a human rights organisation, in the last six years, over 22,000 rape cases were reported in Pakistan of which only 5% were convicted.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
