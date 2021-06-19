Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PTI MNA’s driver found dead in Parliament Lodges

Police are investigating the case

Posted: Jun 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

A man was found dead in Parliament Lodges, the official residence of government officials and lawmakers, on Saturday.

He was working as a driver for PTI MNA Lal Chand Malhi.

The police are saying that it could be a suicide. The case is being investigated.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

