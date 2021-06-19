PTI MNA’s driver found dead in Parliament Lodges

A man was found dead in Parliament Lodges, the official residence of government officials and lawmakers, on Saturday.

He was working as a driver for PTI MNA Lal Chand Malhi.

The police are saying that it could be a suicide. The case is being investigated.

