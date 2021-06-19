PTI MNA’s driver found dead in Parliament Lodges

Police are investigating the case
A man was found dead in Parliament Lodges, the official residence of government officials and lawmakers, on Saturday.
He was working as a driver for PTI MNA Lal Chand Malhi.
The police are saying that it could be a suicide. The case is being investigated.
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
• Do not leave the person alone.
• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.