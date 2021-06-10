Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTI MNA comes to Firdous Awan’s defence following slap controversy

Sadaqat Ali says Mandokhel provoked Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali has remarked that Abdul Qadir Mandokhel had provoked Firdous Ashiq Awan and hurled abuses at her.

He was speaking about Special Assistant to Punjab CM Awan slapping Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel on a TV show on Wednesday. They were panelists on Express News show Kal Tak.

Ali, however, remarked while speaking on SAMAA TV programme 7se8 that the physical fight between the two is condemnable and should not have happened.

He claimed that Mandokhel is new to politics and he doesn’t know what to say to the media. He launched personal attacks on Awan.

What happened?

Mandokhel said that Awan had taken kickbacks for issuing adverts. At this, the Punjab CM’s aide vowed to take him to court for defaming her.

Awan, on the other hand, said she had quit the former PPP government because of its corrupt practices. The debate spiraled into Awan verbally abusing and slapping Mandokhel in the face.

“Now, this is ladies,” Mandokhel is seen telling anchorperson Javed Chaudhry after being physically assaulted by the Punjab CM’s aide.

The channel took the show off air but a video of the incident recorded in the studios has been circulating on social media.

Awan later claimed that the PPP lawmaker issued her threats. She accused him of hurling profanities at her and her late father.”I had to take an extreme measure in my defence,” Awan said on Twitter.

She said she would take legal action against Mandokhel after consulting her lawyers.

abdul qadir mandokhel Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
﻿
 
 
