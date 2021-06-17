PTI leader, wife injured in Karachi gun attack

A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his wife were injured in a gun attack in Karachi late Wednesday, the police said.

Unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of PTI Manghopir Circle Labour Division President Esa Khan near Afghan Basti, according to the police.

District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz told SAMAA Digital that Khan along with his wife and a six-year-old child had gone to Baqai Medical University Hospital for a checkup.

“On their way back from the hospital, armed bike riders opened fire on their car,” Aziz said.

Khan sustained two bullets in his left arm, while his wife received a gunshot wound to the head.

The PTI leader drove his car in injured condition and managed to reach at a private healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In his statement to the police, Khan said four armed men opened fire on their car on their way back home.

The assailants were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles, he added.

While Khan is out of danger, his wife is said to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

A police team immediately reached the scene but it did not find any circumstantial evidence, SSP Aziz said.

The motive behind the attack has yet to be ascertained, she added.

