PTI leader Sagheer Chughtai killed in Rawalakot accident

Operation underway to retrieve bodies

Posted: Jun 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
PTI member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sagheer Chughtai and four others were killed in a road crash near Rawalakot Friday afternoon. The politician's car fell into a river after the crash, according to Poonch DIG Rashid Naeem. "So far, one body has been retrieved and an operation is underway to find the other men," he said. Several parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have cancelled political activities for three days in solidarity with the families of the victims. Earlier this week, a tourist drowned while swimming in a river near Azad Pattan Gul. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PTI member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sagheer Chughtai and four others were killed in a road crash near Rawalakot Friday afternoon.

The politician’s car fell into a river after the crash, according to Poonch DIG Rashid Naeem.

“So far, one body has been retrieved and an operation is underway to find the other men,” he said.

Several parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have cancelled political activities for three days in solidarity with the families of the victims.

Earlier this week, a tourist drowned while swimming in a river near Azad Pattan Gul.

