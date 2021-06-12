PTI leader Sagheer Chughtai killed in Rawalakot accident

PTI member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sagheer Chughtai and four others were killed in a road crash near Rawalakot Friday afternoon.

The politician’s car fell into a river after the crash, according to Poonch DIG Rashid Naeem.

“So far, one body has been retrieved and an operation is underway to find the other men,” he said.

Several parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have cancelled political activities for three days in solidarity with the families of the victims.

Earlier this week, a tourist drowned while swimming in a river near Azad Pattan Gul.

