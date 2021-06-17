PTI lawmakers exchange heated words over National Assembly ruckus

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan exchanged heated words over Tuesday’s ruckus in the National Assembly, party sources informed SAMAA TV Thursday.

The lawmakers criticised each other at a PTI parliamentary party meeting in Islamabad. It was presided over by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

“We should not have made such a fuss in the National Assembly,” Mazari was quoted as saying at the meeting.

“Should we stay quiet and let them abuse and injure our women [members],” Awan retorted swiftly.

The meeting was summoned to devise a strategy to get the Budget 2021-22 approved by the assembly. Various proposals came under discussion on the occasion.

A majority of participants believed that the government should adopt a reconciliatory tone in the budget session, instead of an aggressive policy.

It is the responsibility of the government to get the budget passed and it should act responsibly, they suggested.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly turned into a fish market as members traded barbs during Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Members of the treasury and opposition drew battle lines, hurled profanities and budget copies at each other.

PTI MNAs Faheem Khan and Malika Bukhari got hurt during the commotion. Khan received a scratch to his hand, while Bukhari had her eye affected.

It prompted Speaker Asad Qaiser to bar seven lawmakers from entering the House. These MNAs include Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed, Faheem Khan, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Agha Rafiullah.

They have been barred from entering parliament until further orders.

