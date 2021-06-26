Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Government

PTI cabinet is game of musical chairs: MNA Qadir Patel

He was addressing the National Assembly

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel criticized the PTI government on Saturday for its economic policies, including the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme and Budget 2021-22.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing for the government because it did not have to pay the debts, Patel said, while addressing the National Assembly.

He accused the government of blackmailing the NAB chairman and not having a fair audit.

"I have proofs that the NAB chairman is being blackmailed," the PPP lawmaker said.

He questioned NAB what action it had taken against Zafar Mirza over the alleged corruption in COVID-19 vaccines and supply of masks.


In his address, the PPP MNA described the reshuffle of federal cabinet as a game of musical chairs.

The government has admitted that the prime ministers removed the ministers from their positions because of corruption allegations and poor performance, he said.

Patel, however, criticized the government for not taking any action and merely shuffling the ministers.

All of this has been happening under PM Imran Khan’s supervision, he added.


 

