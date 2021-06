Listen to the story

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked more than 25,000 internet URLs for carrying anti-state material, it said Monday.

The telecom authority had these URLs blocked by internet giants like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

According to officials, Facebook blocked 25,000 accounts, Twitter 307 and YouTube removed 224 links.

Twenty four websites were blocked too in the process, the PTA said.

