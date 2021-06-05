Prosecution to challenge Uzair Baloch’s acquittal in 15 cases

The prosecution has decided to challenge Uzair Baloch, accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war, acquittal in 15 cases.

According to the prosecution team, acquittals were ordered without taking into account the statement of the witnesses.

They claimed that they have enough evidence against him.

Baloch has been acquitted in 15 cases so far on the basis of a lack of evidence. Most of the cases involve crimes committed from 2012 to 2013.

He was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.

Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

