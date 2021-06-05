Private bus runs over Lahore woman, three children: police

A woman and her children died after they were run over by the bus of a private company on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Kamahan Metro Station. “The bus driver was speeding and lost control of the brakes,” a traffic police officer said.

He has been arrested. An FIR under sections 322 (Punishment for murder), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337G (Punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered by the victim’s brother-in-law.

Traffic warden Ahsanullah said that the family was on a motorcycle. Thirty-five-year-old Saba, seven-year-old Salma, five-year-old Ahmed, and eight-month-old Eman were killed on the spot.

Bodies have been moved to the hospital for their post-mortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.