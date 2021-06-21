Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
President Erdogan invites PM Imran Khan to Turkey: Qureshi

EU's high representative invites him to Brussels

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey, Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi said Monday. Qureshi, who returned after a three-day visit to Turkey, discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu details of “high-level” consultation between President Erdogan and PM Khan. The foreign minister met with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, High Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah and foreign ministers of other Central Asian countries at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. “The peace process in Afghanistan has entered a critical stage [and] in Antalya, there were several countries that have deep interests in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said on SAMAA TV show Naya Din. “If peace comes to Afghanistan, then central Asia will get connected to South Asia.” The foreign minister said he met the European Union’s high representative for Turkey and he was asked to arrange a working visit of PM Khan to Brussels. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
