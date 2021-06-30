Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
President Alvi appoints Justice Ameer Bhatti new LHC chief justice

Justice Qasim is retiring on July 5

Posted: Jun 30, 2021
Picture shows exterior of Lahore High Court building. (File photo: AFP)

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will be the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on July 5. According to a notification issued by the ministry of law and justice, President Arif Alvi has appointed senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti as the next chief justice of the LHC. He will take oath on July 6 after the retirement of current Chief Justice Qasim Khan. Justice Bhatti was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.
