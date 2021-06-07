Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Portion of Karachi’s Sakhi Hasan flyover closed for repair work

Traffic jam expected

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Karachi people travelling from Sakhi Hasan to Shafiq Mor towards Sohrab Goth may face traffic problems as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is repairing the expansion joints of the overhead bridge.

A portion of the bridge has been closed for traffic. Shabihul Hasnain, the director-general of KMC’s engineering department, said that the first phase of the repair work started on Saturday. The city government is currently focusing on replacing six expansion joints.

“It will take 21 days to complete the repair work,” Hasnain said, adding that renovation takes seven days, while the consolidation of expansion joints takes 14 days.

The expansion joints will be repaired at a cost of Rs10 million, Hasnain remarked. Funds reserved for the repair and maintenance of Karachi overhead bridges are being used for the project.

In April, the Sindh High Court took notice of the poor condition of Karachi flyovers and bridges while hearing a petition requesting the city government to fix them.

KMC has already repaired the expansion joints at the Liaquatabad Flyover and Quaidabad Flyover.

