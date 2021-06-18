Police arrest three robbers in Shikarpur

The police have arrested three injured robbers after encounters in different areas of Shikarpur, they said Friday.

A police team was patrolling the Jagan link road when the suspects opened fire on them.

They apprehended one suspect after a brief exchange, according to officials.

The other two suspects were arrested in encounters in the jurisdiction of Sultan Kot and Mian Sahib police stations.

The police seized weapons from the suspects and they were being further investigated, the officials added.

