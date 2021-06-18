Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Police arrest three robbers in Shikarpur

They were held after encounters in different areas

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The police have arrested three injured robbers after encounters in different areas of Shikarpur, they said Friday.

A police team was patrolling the Jagan link road when the suspects opened fire on them.

They apprehended one suspect after a brief exchange, according to officials.

The other two suspects were arrested in encounters in the jurisdiction of Sultan Kot and Mian Sahib police stations.

The police seized weapons from the suspects and they were being further investigated, the officials added.

