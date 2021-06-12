Police arrest three men for university director’s murder in Karachi

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a university director in Karachi, a senior police official said Saturday.

Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology, was killed near Khatoon-e-Pakistan College on Friday.

According to police, Syed was shot by the armed bike riders for resisting a car snatching attempt.

Maroof Usman, Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP, told SAMAA TV that the accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as Rustum Khan, Ibrahim and Zakir.

The arrested men robbed three people after murdering the university director, said Usman. He added that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 22 robberies.

The police official said that the accused told interrogators that Zakir shot the university director after he declined to stop his vehicle.