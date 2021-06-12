Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Police arrest three men for university director’s murder in Karachi

He was killed for resisting a carjacking attempt

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: UIT

Listen to the story
Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a university director in Karachi, a senior police official said Saturday. Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology, was killed near Khatoon-e-Pakistan College on Friday. According to police, Syed was shot by the armed bike riders for resisting a car snatching attempt. Maroof Usman, Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP, told SAMAA TV that the accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as Rustum Khan, Ibrahim and Zakir. The arrested men robbed three people after murdering the university director, said Usman. He added that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 22 robberies. The police official said that the accused told interrogators that Zakir shot the university director after he declined to stop his vehicle.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a university director in Karachi, a senior police official said Saturday.

Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology, was killed near Khatoon-e-Pakistan College on Friday.

According to police, Syed was shot by the armed bike riders for resisting a car snatching attempt.

Maroof Usman, Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP, told SAMAA TV that the accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as Rustum Khan, Ibrahim and Zakir.

The arrested men robbed three people after murdering the university director, said Usman. He added that the accused have confessed to their involvement in 22 robberies.

The police official said that the accused told interrogators that Zakir shot the university director after he declined to stop his vehicle.

 
Karachi UIT
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Usman Institute of Technology, Syed Zahir Ali Shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.