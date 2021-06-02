PML-N to discuss Shehbaz, Nawaz’s narratives in party meeting: source

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has approved a parliamentarian’s request to discuss the PML-N’s narrative in a meeting of the party’s central executive committee, a party insider said Wednesday.

A senior parliamentarian, who requested anonymity, told SAMAA TV that there is no reason to fight the establishment if it remains “neutral” and gives the PML-N a “level playing field”.

They want Shehbaz to come forward with his reconciliatory narrative and Nawaz Sharif to take a step back, the party leader said, adding that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also described Shehbaz’s narrative as the voice of workers.

A majority in the PML-N is in favour of reconciliatory politics, while Pervaiz Rasheed and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remain firm on their position against the establishment’s interference in politics, he added.

Nawaz has been at loggerheads with the establishment after he was removed from the prime minister’s office in 2017 following his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The former premier has accused the establishment of “engineering” the elections and bringing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party to power.

Shehbaz, his younger brother, has always been in favour of avoiding confrontation with the establishment.

He believes the party will continue to lose if it remains firm on its anti-establishment stance, according to sources.

