Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N spoiled Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Says Pakistan implementing international court's recommendations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has accused PML-N of spoiling Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

"The government believes in accountability, not revenge," he said in a media talk in Multan on Sunday. "We won't disrespect people and will giving everyone a chance to defend themselves."

The minister said that Pakistan is implementing recommendations of the International Court of Justice in Jhadav's case.

"India is against giving Kulbushan consular access and wants to take us back to the international court," Mahmood said. "We hope the opposition won't be ignorant and will recognise India's conspiracies."

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give any NRO at any cost.

Kulbushan Jadhav PML-N SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
MOST READ
