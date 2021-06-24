PML-N leader Khawaja Asif released from prison

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been released from prison, a day after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in an assets-beyond-means case.

Asif was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital a few months ago after his health deteriorated.

Jail officials went to the hospital with his release orders but the doctors advised him to stay in the facility for a few more days. He had undergone an eye surgery.

Asif will stay at the hospital for some days. He was arrested in the case on December 29, 2020.

