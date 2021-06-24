Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif released from prison

He is currently hospitalised after an eye surgery

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Listen to the story
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been released from prison, a day after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in an assets-beyond-means case. Asif was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital a few months ago after his health deteriorated. Jail officials went to the hospital with his release orders but the doctors advised him to stay in the facility for a few more days. He had undergone an eye surgery. Asif will stay at the hospital for some days. He was arrested in the case on December 29, 2020. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been released from prison, a day after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in an assets-beyond-means case.

Asif was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital a few months ago after his health deteriorated.

Jail officials went to the hospital with his release orders but the doctors advised him to stay in the facility for a few more days. He had undergone an eye surgery.

Asif will stay at the hospital for some days. He was arrested in the case on December 29, 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Khawaja Asif pmln
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Asif released, Khawaja Asif bail, Khawaja Asif released on bail, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.