PML-N leader Khawaja Asif released from prison

He is currently hospitalised after an eye surgery
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been released from prison, a day after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in an assets-beyond-means case.
Asif was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital a few months ago after his health deteriorated.
Jail officials went to the hospital with his release orders but the doctors advised him to stay in the facility for a few more days. He had undergone an eye surgery.
Asif will stay at the hospital for some days. He was arrested in the case on December 29, 2020.