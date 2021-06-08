Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
PML-N lawmaker asks PTI to explain policy on US base

Khurram Dastgir appeared on Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Former defence minister and PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir said the US doesn’t even care to talk to the country’s current defence minister for setting up military base in Pakistan but it talks to the army chief. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Senate that Pakistan won’t give the US a base in the country as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister but reports coming from the US contradict his statement, Dastagir said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday. The PML-N lawmaker said the US officials are saying that the talks with Pakistan are ongoing over the military base in the country. He added that the government should explain why it is talking to the US if it has denied giving it a base in Pakistan. The remarks from the opposition lawmaker come two days after the New York Times reported that the CIA chief recently made an unannounced visit to Islamabad and the country’s defence secretary has had frequent calls with the Pakistani military chief about getting the country’s help for future US operations in Afghanistan. In response to Dastagir’s criticism, PTI’s Faisal Vawda said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that Pakistan won’t become the part of any war. He said that the US officials want to protect their country from Afghanistan but we (Pakistan) can’t afford to bear more damage for the US desire.
Former defence minister and PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir said the US doesn’t even care to talk to the country’s current defence minister for setting up military base in Pakistan but it talks to the army chief.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Senate that Pakistan won’t give the US a base in the country as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister but reports coming from the US contradict his statement, Dastagir said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday.

The PML-N lawmaker said the US officials are saying that the talks with Pakistan are ongoing over the military base in the country. He added that the government should explain why it is talking to the US if it has denied giving it a base in Pakistan.

The remarks from the opposition lawmaker come two days after the New York Times reported that the CIA chief recently made an unannounced visit to Islamabad and the country’s defence secretary has had frequent calls with the Pakistani military chief about getting the country’s help for future US operations in Afghanistan.

In response to Dastagir’s criticism, PTI’s Faisal Vawda said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that Pakistan won’t become the part of any war.

He said that the US officials want to protect their country from Afghanistan but we (Pakistan) can’t afford to bear more damage for the US desire.

 
