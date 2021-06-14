PM rewards Islamabad policeman for performing duties with fractured hand

PM says cop lifted the image of the whole force

“When one man stands for the public and renders a sacrifice, it lifts the image of the whole police force,” PM Khan told Traffic Constable Qaisar Shakeel.

“I specially invited you to congratulate you,” said the premier. “We are very pleased and we will also give you a reward.”

Shakeel was injured on duty after he was hit by a vehicle on Islamabad’s IJP Road. He only took two-day leave from his job and returned to work with a fractured hand.