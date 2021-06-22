Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
‘PM Khan’s government took strong measures to stop rape’

PTI lawmakers say Rs100m allocated for anti-rape law implementation

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
PTI women lawmakers said Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government took “strong” and “positive” measures to stop rape in Pakistan. “The government took strong and positive measure to stop rape through a process of legislation,” PTI lawmaker Maleeka Bukhari said a day after PM Khan came under criticism for his remarks linking men’s “temptation” in society with women’s clothes. “If a woman is wearing a very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” PM Khan had told Axios on HBO in an interview. “I mean it is common sense.” We have made a law that bounds the courts not to give value to character assassination of women in rape cases, said Bukhar while addressing a press conference with other women lawmakers. She said that PM Khan believes victim-blaming and character assassination should not be done and he made us make the law. According to Bukhari, the government has made it mandatory for the courts to conclude sexual assault cases in four months. She said that PM Khan has established an anti-rape fund and Rs100million were allocated for this year’s budget for the implementation of the anti-rape law. Rape is a crime against the state, said the PTI MNA, adding that the rapists will be given a severe punishment. Zartaj Gul, the minister for climate change, said she is proud of her culture and cultural attire. PM Khan took over 10.7 million votes in the last elections, she added.
Pakistan
