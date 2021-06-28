Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PM Imran Khan: Taking bold steps to protect climate

Says clean and green Pakistan is their vision

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government is taking bold steps for climate protection.

The prime minister was addressing Tiger Force volunteers on his visit to the Naran valley Monday.

He said promoting tourism is a challenge and the government is spending a huge amount on environmental projects in the country.

PM Khan said their vision is a clean and green Pakistan.

"The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme will change the environment," he said. "Improved tourism will generate jobs and ensure prosperity in the country."

The premier warned that illegal forest cutting would not be tolerated. He said the Kaghan valley has the potential to attract more tourists than any other place in the world.

PM Khan inaugurated various development projects for the promotion of tourism and environmental protection in the area.

These projects included tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among Community River Rangers, raising trout fish in Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection.

