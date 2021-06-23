PM Imran Khan chairs NICC meeting at ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC) at the headquarters of the ISI on Wednesday.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “Prime Minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of National Intelligence Coordination Committee.”

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and heads of the civilian and military intelligence agencies.

PM Khan and the ministers were received by the ISI DG Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed at the agency’s headquarters.

The NICC was established in January, 2021 after PM Khan’s approval.

NACTA, along with intelligence agencies of all three services, Intelligence Bureau and other spy agencies are made part of the committee.