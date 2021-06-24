Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PM asks Gates to open Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to Microsoft owner Bill Gates over the phone Wednesday and discussed polio eradication in Pakistan. "Spoke with Bill Gates last night and thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pakistan," the premier tweeted on Thursday. "This time last year we had 56 reported cases - this year, so far, only one case (was reported). InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in the coming year." Spoke with Bill Gates last night & thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pak. This time last yr we had 56 reported cases - this yr so far only 1 case. InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in coming yr.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021 Despite the pandemic, the anti-polio campaign has been running uninterrupted. Last year, more than 33 million children were vaccinated for polio. The prime minister added that also asked Gates to set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan. In another conversation earlier this year, Gates and PM Khan discussed Pakistan's success in controlling the third wave of the novel coronavirus. The PM told Gates about Pakistan’s 10 Billion tree Tsunami Initiative, and he acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change. They two agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge. Pakistan has a robust partnership with the Gates Foundation, including, inter alia, Gates Foundation’s continued support to the Ehsaas Programme, which helps the most vulnerable segment of Pakistan’s population. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
