Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PM approves second National Youth Council batch

It will allow youth to participate in decision-making

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo: Usman Dar/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the National Youth Council to encourage young people to participate in government decision-making, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Thursday.

Dar posted a video message on Twitter, and said that a notification for the induction for the second batch has been approved. It will have youth from the four provinces, and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister will be its patron-in-chief.

The council will hold youth-focused events, and represent their problems in lawmaking. The members will represent Pakistan in various international events.

