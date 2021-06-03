PM approves second National Youth Council batch

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the National Youth Council to encourage young people to participate in government decision-making, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Thursday.

Dar posted a video message on Twitter, and said that a notification for the induction for the second batch has been approved. It will have youth from the four provinces, and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

ملکی نوجوانوں کو قومی سطح پر فیصلہ سازی میں شامل کرتے ہوئے وزیراعظم عمران خان نے آج یوتھ کونسل کے دوسرے بیچ کی منظوری دے دی ہے، وزیراعظم خود کونسل کے پیٹرن ان چیف ہوں گے، چاروں صوبوں، آزاد کشمیر گلگت بلتستان کے کھیل، تعلیم، مذہب، معیشت اور آرٹس اینڈ کلچرل سے وابستہ نوجوان شامل! pic.twitter.com/P6FcrinsoW — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) June 3, 2021

The prime minister will be its patron-in-chief.

The council will hold youth-focused events, and represent their problems in lawmaking. The members will represent Pakistan in various international events.