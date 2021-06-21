Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence

A resident of Karachi’s Defence was attacked by two pet dogs when he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday.

Mirza Akhter Ali was immediately rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital by a man crossing the area in his car.

An FIR has been registered. According to the complaint, the man was attacked by the dogs at 6:20am. They bit his arm. “When the animals attacked me, the two men walking them ran away from the spot instead of helping me,” Ali told the police.

A case has been filed under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The owner of the dogs has obtained bail.

