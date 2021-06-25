Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pet dog attack: Karachi man seeks justice for injured dad

Court reserves verdict till June 26

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A sessions court has reserved its verdict in the case of two pet dogs attacking a passerby in Karachi's Defence. Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital. In a hearing on Friday, Ali's son said that when his father was attacked, the owner of the dogs refused to help him and instead fled from the site. "My father is a sugar patient," he said. Ali was on the street bleeding for hours. No one can for his help until a stranger dropped him home in his car, the victim's son added. He demanded that a legislative campaign should be run against dog bites and laws pertaining to it be improved. The owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, appeared in court as well. " I have apologised to Ali before and I will do it again," he said. "I'm not running away from anything." The court has reserved its verdict on Khan's bail till June 26. Humayun failed to appear in court on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated. In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A sessions court has reserved its verdict in the case of two pet dogs attacking a passerby in Karachi’s Defence.

Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital.

In a hearing on Friday, Ali’s son said that when his father was attacked, the owner of the dogs refused to help him and instead fled from the site. “My father is a sugar patient,” he said.

Ali was on the street bleeding for hours. No one can for his help until a stranger dropped him home in his car, the victim’s son added.

He demanded that a legislative campaign should be run against dog bites and laws pertaining to it be improved.

The owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, appeared in court as well. ” I have apologised to Ali before and I will do it again,” he said. “I’m not running away from anything.”

The court has reserved its verdict on Khan’s bail till June 26.

Humayun failed to appear in court on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered

It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
defence Karachi pet dog attack
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CBC, karachi clifton, pet dogs, karachi pet dog attack, Cantonment board Clifton issue notice ,CBC issues notice public , pet dog registered , cbc registration pet dogs , cbc administration, pet dog attack man , cbc notices issues Clifton residents, pet dogs attacked,Karachi man attacked pet dogs,DHA Phase 6 man attacked pet dogs,Karachi pet dogs attacked man,KARACHI: Two pet dogs attacked,Training pet dogs , pet dog owner bail , Court extends pet dog owner bail
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.