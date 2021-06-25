Pet dog attack: Karachi man seeks justice for injured dad

A sessions court has reserved its verdict in the case of two pet dogs attacking a passerby in Karachi’s Defence.

Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital.

In a hearing on Friday, Ali’s son said that when his father was attacked, the owner of the dogs refused to help him and instead fled from the site. “My father is a sugar patient,” he said.

Ali was on the street bleeding for hours. No one can for his help until a stranger dropped him home in his car, the victim’s son added.

He demanded that a legislative campaign should be run against dog bites and laws pertaining to it be improved.

The owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, appeared in court as well. ” I have apologised to Ali before and I will do it again,” he said. “I’m not running away from anything.”

The court has reserved its verdict on Khan’s bail till June 26.

Humayun failed to appear in court on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered

It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc.

