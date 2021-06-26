Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pet dog attack: Karachi court orders arrest of owner

The dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence earlier this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

A Karachi court has ordered the arrest of a man whose pet dogs attacked a lawyer in the city’s Defence area earlier this month.

Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital.

A case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the last hearing, Ali’s son said that when his father was attacked, the owner of the dogs refused to help him and instead fled from the site. “My father is a sugar patient,” he said.

Ali was on the street bleeding for hours. No one can for his help until a stranger dropped him home in his car, the victim’s son added.

He demanded that a legislative campaign be run against dog bites and laws pertaining to it be improved.

The owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, appeared in court as well. ” I have apologised to Ali before and I will do it again,” he said. “I’m not running away from anything.”

In the hearing on Saturday, the court dismissed Khan’s plea for bail. It ordered the police to arrest him.

CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered

It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dog attack Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Pet dog attack, court, arrest, owner, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.