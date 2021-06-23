Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pet dog attack: Karachi court extends interim bail of owner

Hearing adjourned till June 25

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Karachi man whose pet dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence earlier this week has been given an extension in his interim bail by a sessions court. Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital. A case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In a hearing on Wednesday, Humayun Khan, the owner of the dogs, failed to appear before the court. His lawyers submitted his medical application to the judge. The complainant's lawyer claimed that the application was fake and demanded that Khan's passport be seized and his name be placed on the Exit Control List. The court has summoned Khan on June 25. The owner of the dogs obtained bail on Monday. Training pet dogs In an interview with SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner. Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
