Peshawar man attempts to take his life at BRT station

He has been moved to the hospital
A Peshawar man attempted to take his life at a BRT station on Thursday. He was, however, saved by the passers-by, the police said.
It was reported that the man jumped from the Malik Saad Shaheed Flyover but he was saved by the people. He was immediately moved to the hospital.
Doctors have said that he sustained a head injury and broke his arms. His condition is currently out of danger.
His family members shared that he had left his house angry after a fight with his wife.
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
• Do not leave the person alone.
• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.