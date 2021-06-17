Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Peshawar man attempts to take his life at BRT station

He has been moved to the hospital

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A Peshawar man attempted to take his life at a BRT station on Thursday. He was, however, saved by the passers-by, the police said.

It was reported that the man jumped from the Malik Saad Shaheed Flyover but he was saved by the people. He was immediately moved to the hospital.

Doctors have said that he sustained a head injury and broke his arms. His condition is currently out of danger.

His family members shared that he had left his house angry after a fight with his wife.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

