Peshawar man attempts to take his life at BRT station

A Peshawar man attempted to take his life at a BRT station on Thursday. He was, however, saved by the passers-by, the police said.

It was reported that the man jumped from the Malik Saad Shaheed Flyover but he was saved by the people. He was immediately moved to the hospital.

Doctors have said that he sustained a head injury and broke his arms. His condition is currently out of danger.

His family members shared that he had left his house angry after a fight with his wife.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

