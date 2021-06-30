Pattoki cleric arrested on charges of raping nine-year-old

A cleric has been arrested in Pattoki on charges of raping a nine-year-old child.

The Phool Nagar police said that the child was a resident of the Sherpur village.

The action was taken on the complaint filed by the child’s parents. The suspect, who hails from Muzaffargarh, was teaching the Holy Quran to the child.

According to the police, the suspect had threatened to kill the child if she told her parents. Her parents, however, found out after the child’s health started deteriorating.