Pakistan’s Senate makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for employees

It is now compulsory for Senate employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the Senate Secretariat instructed employees to get vaccinated by July 30. They are required to submit their vaccination certificates as well.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will have to face repercussions, the notification read.

The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed all public sector employees to get inoculated against the deadly virus. The Punjab and Sindh governments have announced that salaries won’t be paid to workers unless they are vaccinated.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan has administered over 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

