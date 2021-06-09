Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan’s Senate makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for employees

Immunisation certificate to be submitted by July 30

Photo: File

Listen to the story
It is now compulsory for Senate employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. In a notification issued Wednesday, the Senate Secretariat instructed employees to get vaccinated by July 30. They are required to submit their vaccination certificates as well. Employees who don't get vaccinated will have to face repercussions, the notification read. Read: How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed all public sector employees to get inoculated against the deadly virus. The Punjab and Sindh governments have announced that salaries won't be paid to workers unless they are vaccinated. Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan has administered over 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
It is now compulsory for Senate employees to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the Senate Secretariat instructed employees to get vaccinated by July 30. They are required to submit their vaccination certificates as well.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will have to face repercussions, the notification read.

Read: How to get Nadra's coronavirus immunization certificate

The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed all public sector employees to get inoculated against the deadly virus. The Punjab and Sindh governments have announced that salaries won’t be paid to workers unless they are vaccinated.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan has administered over 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus vaccination, Senate employees, Senate secretariat, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

