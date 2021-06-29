Pakistan’s Foreign Office denies reports of Zulfi Bukhari’s Israel visit

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has denied reports of a visit to Israel by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former aide Zulfi Bukhari.

Israel Hayom, the Hebrew-language newspaper, published the report about the alleged visit, quoting an unnamed source in Islamabad.

As per the report, Bukhari travelled to Israel to meet Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

Avi Scharf, who is the editor of Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, said on Twitter that the report was published after permission from the Israeli military censor.

Adelson's paper Israel Hayom is reporting that the Israeli military censor has just allowed to publish that Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI 's advisor Zulfi Bukhari traveled to Israel last Nov to meet Mossad chief Cohen – this according to a source in Islamabad

“These reports are baseless and misleading,” the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement. “No such visit to Israel has been undertaken.”

It said that Bukhari has categorically rejected the reports too.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had rebutted “similar false reports” in December 2020, the Foreign Office said.

It said there has been no shift in Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue.

“Pakistan has consistently called for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as the capital of the Palestinian State,” the statement read.

