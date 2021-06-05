Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs600,000

A fisherman in Jiwani caught on Saturday a Sua fish weighing 26 kilogrammes.

The fish, caught by a man identified as Rashid Rahimi, was auctioned for Rs600,000 in the market.

What makes this species rare is the air bladder it has that is used in the manufacturing of surgical goods. Stitches used for healing internal organs are made from its air bladder.

“Sua meat is not typically eaten but used for medicinal purposes only,” said Abdur Rahim Baloch, assistant director for environment at the Gwadar Development Authority.

Last week, another fisherman from Jiwani sold a giant 26kg Sua for Rs800,000. The fish is known to be in great demand in the foreign pharmaceutical market.