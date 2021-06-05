Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs600,000

Its meat is also used for medicinal purposes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Picture: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
A fisherman in Jiwani caught on Saturday a Sua fish weighing 26 kilogrammes. The fish, caught by a man identified as Rashid Rahimi, was auctioned for Rs600,000 in the market. What makes this species rare is the air bladder it has that is used in the manufacturing of surgical goods. Stitches used for healing internal organs are made from its air bladder. “Sua meat is not typically eaten but used for medicinal purposes only,” said Abdur Rahim Baloch, assistant director for environment at the Gwadar Development Authority. Last week, another fisherman from Jiwani sold a giant 26kg Sua for Rs800,000. The fish is known to be in great demand in the foreign pharmaceutical market.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A fisherman in Jiwani caught on Saturday a Sua fish weighing 26 kilogrammes.

The fish, caught by a man identified as Rashid Rahimi, was auctioned for Rs600,000 in the market.

What makes this species rare is the air bladder it has that is used in the manufacturing of surgical goods. Stitches used for healing internal organs are made from its air bladder.

“Sua meat is not typically eaten but used for medicinal purposes only,” said Abdur Rahim Baloch, assistant director for environment at the Gwadar Development Authority.

Last week, another fisherman from Jiwani sold a giant 26kg Sua for Rs800,000. The fish is known to be in great demand in the foreign pharmaceutical market.

 
Balochistan Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sua fish, Jiwani fisherman, Gwadar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.