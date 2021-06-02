Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7

All universities across Pakistan may reopen from June 7, the education minister announced Wednesday.

“All universities are allowed to open from Monday,” Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said, while responding to a student on Twitter.

Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen May 24. The decision to keep them closed till June 7 was taken because of high rate of the coronavirus infections in the country.

The virus has so far claimed 20,930 lives in Pakistan. The country reported at least 80 deaths and 1,843 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Mehmood earlier said the government has decided that students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will have to appear in exams for elective subjects this year.

They would not be graded without sitting exams, the minister said. Elective subjects are chosen by the students in the start of the educational year.

Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held after July 10, according to Mehmood. They will be followed by 9th and 11th grade examinations.

Educational boards have indicated that all the results will be out by the third week of September, he said.

Physical classes of 10th and 12th grades resumed May 31. Classes for 9th and 11th will begin soon, Mehmood added.

