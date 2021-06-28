Pakistan to resume indoor dining, timings for markets extended: NCOC

The NCOC has decided to resume indoor dining across Pakistan from July 1.

In a meeting on Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre eased coronavirus restrictions in the country.

From July 1, people who have been completely inoculated against the virus will be allowed inside restaurants. They will have to carry their vaccination certificates at all times and will only be let inside after showing them.

Restaurants and cafes have been instructed to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Markets will be allowed to stay open till 10pm. Previously, shops, malls, and businesses were operating from 8am to 8pm.

The new decisions will remain in force till July 31. The NCOC will meet again on July 27 and overview the graph of infections in the country.

The government reiterated that no student will be passed without exams this year. Assessments for intermediate and matriculation will begin on July 10. Educational institutions across the country have reopened as well.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 20 deaths from the deadly virus — the lowest in four months. The country’s infection rate was reported at 2.5%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.