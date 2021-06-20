Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan to receive 1.5m doses of coronavirus vaccine today: minister

Another batch of 5m doses will reach Pakistan next week

Posted: Jun 20, 2021

Photo: Samaa Digital

Listen to the story
A fresh batch of 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday, said Federal minister Asad Umar. In a Twitter post, the minister said that another batch of five million coronavirus vaccine will reach Pakistan next week. On June 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health had assured authorities that the vaccine shortage in Pakistan will end by June 20. The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021. The virus has so far claimed 21,940 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 947,218.
