Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan to lease out airports, motorways

Federal Cabinet has approved the decision

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Federal Cabinet has approved the decision to lease out Pakistan’s airports and motorways.

The decision was approved during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. PM Imran Khan chaired it.

The PM remarked that the government’s focus is to bring the prices of commodities down. We want to provide relief to the poor, he added.

The members also gave the approval for appointing former PIA MD Aslam R Khan the new chief of the airline. He will replace Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik.

The decision was announced by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the Federal Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired it.

Chaudhry shared that the Election Commission of Pakistan should increase the pace of work on electronic voting machines. “The machines should be used in by-elections this year and the commission should ensure that the upcoming elections are entirely electronic.”

