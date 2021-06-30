Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan to act as a bridge between regions: COAS

He visited NDU on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Defence University, Islamabad on Wednesday and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course.

The army chief spoke about the country’s evolving strategic and regional environment. Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, he remarked.

On Pakistan’s support to Afghan Peace Process, he said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir, COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of the Pakistan Army, he underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.

The COAS termed professionalism, competence, and devotion to duty as hallmarks of the Pakistan Army and emphasised realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness. Force modernisation and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary, COAS remarked.

Congratulating the participants on the successful completion of their course, he advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security.

army chief Pakistan Army
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

