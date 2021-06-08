Pakistan suspends Fly Dubai flight over Covid-19 SOP violation

The Civil Aviation Authority revoked the authorization of a Fly Dubai flight for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The Fly Dubai flight FZ343 that landed in Sialkot today brought nine Iranian passengers. Pakistan has placed a travel ban on Iran due to the novel coronavirus.

Airlines have been barred from boarding passengers from 38 Category C countries unless they have been granted an exemption by the National Command and Operation Centre.

These include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and the Dominican Republic.

“Foregoing in the view, CAA has decided to take penal action against the airline by revoking the permission of the Fly Dubai flight FZ337 scheduled on June 11,” the notification read.

The airline committed SOP violation earlier by boarding a Covid-positive passenger, it added.

Below are restrictions announced by the CAA for airlines:

Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country

Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country

Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travel

Airlines to be fined over failure in compliance

