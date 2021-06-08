Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan suspends Fly Dubai flight over Covid-19 SOP violation

It boarded nine passengers from Iran

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority revoked the authorization of a Fly Dubai flight for violating coronavirus SOPs. The Fly Dubai flight FZ343 that landed in Sialkot today brought nine Iranian passengers. Pakistan has placed a travel ban on Iran due to the novel coronavirus. Airlines have been barred from boarding passengers from 38 Category C countries unless they have been granted an exemption by the National Command and Operation Centre. These include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and the Dominican Republic. "Foregoing in the view, CAA has decided to take penal action against the airline by revoking the permission of the Fly Dubai flight FZ337 scheduled on June 11," the notification read. The airline committed SOP violation earlier by boarding a Covid-positive passenger, it added. Below are restrictions announced by the CAA for airlines: Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travelAirlines to be fined over failure in compliance Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Civil Aviation Authority revoked the authorization of a Fly Dubai flight for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The Fly Dubai flight FZ343 that landed in Sialkot today brought nine Iranian passengers. Pakistan has placed a travel ban on Iran due to the novel coronavirus.

Airlines have been barred from boarding passengers from 38 Category C countries unless they have been granted an exemption by the National Command and Operation Centre.

These include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and the Dominican Republic.

“Foregoing in the view, CAA has decided to take penal action against the airline by revoking the permission of the Fly Dubai flight FZ337 scheduled on June 11,” the notification read.

The airline committed SOP violation earlier by boarding a Covid-positive passenger, it added.

Below are restrictions announced by the CAA for airlines:

  • Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country
  • Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country
  • Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travel
  • Airlines to be fined over failure in compliance

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY fly dubai
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Fly Dubai, flights, banned countries, category C countries, civil aviation authority, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.