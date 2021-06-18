Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan records lowest Covid-19 positivity rate this year

12m people vaccinated across the country

Photo: Online

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate in the last 24 hours was reported at 1.9% -- the lowest in 2021. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 39 people died from the deadly virus and the country reported 1,043 new cases in the last 24 hours. Over 54,000 tests were conducted across the country Thursday. The highest number of cases were recorded in Sindh, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Here's a province-wise breakdown: Sindh - 605 cases, 14 deaths Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - 189 cases, 5 deaths Punjab - 129 cases, 17 deaths Balochistan - 57 cases, 3 deaths Islamabad - 25 cases Azad Jammu and Kashmir - 24 cases Gilgit-Baltistan - 14 cases For the last few weeks, Pakistan's infection rate was between 2% and 3%. The government has eased restrictions after the cases dropped. Schools and colleges have reopened and exam schedules have been announced. Tourism and outdoor dining have been allowed as well. Planning Minister Asad Umar has encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The Punjab and Sindh governments have decided to block mobile phone SIM cards and fire people refusing to get the Covid-19 jab. Vaccination On June 16, PM's aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that Pakistan has administered 12 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. He said that vaccine shortage in the country will end before June 20 as the government is ensuring procurement of additional doses. Currently, Pakistan is registering 300,000-350,000 people for the vaccine every day. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. There are over 2,000 vaccination centres across the country. Earlier, the government announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca will be available for all adults from now onwards. This decision would especially help those who want to go to Saudi Arabia, as the country will only accept the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Pakistan earlier reserved the Pfizer vaccine only for Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas, and students studying abroad. You can register for your dose by sending your CNIC number to 1166 or simply walk into any vaccination centre. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Coronavirus government updates
