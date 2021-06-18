Pakistan receives 1.55m doses of coronavirus vaccine from China: NCOC

A fresh batch of 1.55 million doses of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Pakistan Sunday, said the National Command and Operation Centre.

A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. The NCOC said that China is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccine supply to Pakistan.

Another batch of two to three million doses of the coronavirus vaccine is likely to arrive in Pakistan next week.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

The virus has so far claimed 21,940 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 947,218.