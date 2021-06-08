Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan Railways restores Karachi-Peshawar track after Ghotki train crash

Bahauddin Zakariya Express leaves Daharki for Multan

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Pakistan Railways has restored the Up track after the Ghotki train crash that killed 62 people, it said Tuesday.

The Bahauddin Zakariya Express train left Daharki for Multan after the restoration of the track, the Pakistan Railways said on Twitter.

At least 62 people were killed and over 200 injured after the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed into the way of the oncoming Sir Syed Express early Monday.

Train services came to a halt after the crash, but now the operation has partially been restored.

The Down track leading back to Karachi is being repaired and it will be restored soon, the Pakistan Railways added.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.

Ghotki train crash Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Railways Peshawar
 





 

 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, Karachi, Peshawar, Ghotki train crash, track, restored
 

