12-year-old Pakistani mountaineer set to summit Broad Peak

It's the 12th highest mountain in the world

Selena Khawaja, one of Pakistan's youngest mountaineers, has reached Skardu for the summit of Broad Peak.

The 12-year-old is all set to climb the 12th highest mountain in the world with her father Yousef Khawaja.

Selena started climbing mountains when she was just six years old. She has been trained by her father and hails from Abbottabad. At the age of 10, she climbed the 7,027m high Spantik Peak in Shigar. After this, she was given the title "Mountain Princess".

The 12-year-old is eying an Everest summit after this.

