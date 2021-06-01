Pakistan launches first homemade Covid-19 vaccine with China’s help

Pakistan launched on Tuesday its first coronavirus vaccine made with the help of Chinese health experts.

The country has produced first 120,000 doses of “PakVac”, said Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health. It’s a single-dose vaccine, he added.

The packaging and formulation of the vaccine was conducted at the National Institute of Health, according to officials.

It was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by NCOC chief Asad Umar, Dr Sultan and other officials.

PakVac was made using the formula of China’s CanSino vaccine.

Pakistan will produce another 900,000 doses of the vaccine in the second phase.

NCOC chief Asad Umar described it as a huge success for the country. He said he was proud of the National Institute of Health for making it happen.

Dr Sutan said the preparation of the vaccine was a difficult task but the experts ensured the highest standards of quality in the process.

