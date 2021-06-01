Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan launches first homemade Covid-19 vaccine with China’s help

Produces120,000 doses initially

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Pakistan launched on Tuesday its first coronavirus vaccine made with the help of Chinese health experts. The country has produced first 120,000 doses of “PakVac”, said Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health. It’s a single-dose vaccine, he added. The packaging and formulation of the vaccine was conducted at the National Institute of Health, according to officials. It was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by NCOC chief Asad Umar, Dr Sultan and other officials. PakVac was made using the formula of China's CanSino vaccine. Pakistan will produce another 900,000 doses of the vaccine in the second phase. NCOC chief Asad Umar described it as a huge success for the country. He said he was proud of the National Institute of Health for making it happen. Dr Sutan said the preparation of the vaccine was a difficult task but the experts ensured the highest standards of quality in the process. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan launched on Tuesday its first coronavirus vaccine made with the help of Chinese health experts.

The country has produced first 120,000 doses of “PakVac”, said Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health. It’s a single-dose vaccine, he added.

The packaging and formulation of the vaccine was conducted at the National Institute of Health, according to officials.

It was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by NCOC chief Asad Umar, Dr Sultan and other officials.

PakVac was made using the formula of China’s CanSino vaccine.

Pakistan will produce another 900,000 doses of the vaccine in the second phase.

NCOC chief Asad Umar described it as a huge success for the country. He said he was proud of the National Institute of Health for making it happen.

Dr Sutan said the preparation of the vaccine was a difficult task but the experts ensured the highest standards of quality in the process.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PakVac Pakistan, Pakistan vaccine PakVac, PakVac, Coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
KMC starts demolishing illegal bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land
KMC starts demolishing illegal bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.