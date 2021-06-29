Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Pakistan information ministry completes payment of Rs700m to media houses

Says it'd be injustice if workers were still not paid

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completed a payment of Rs700 million to media houses, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The payment was made on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry said on Twitter.

The amount had not been paid for a long time, he added.

Financial difficulties of media workers have been reduced and media houses have received protection after this payment, according to the minister.

It would be an injustice now if media houses didn’t pay salaries to workers, he said.

