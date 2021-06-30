Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs2 per litre

Pakistan has increased the petrol price by Rs2 per litre. It now costs Rs112.69.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.44, taking it to Rs113.94. The new prices will be implemented from July 1.

On Tuesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs6 and Rs3 increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, respectively. It was overviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prices will be enforced for 15 days.

This is the second increase in fuel prices. On June 15, the government increased the commodity by Rs2.13.

