Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs2 per litre

Diesel will now cost Rs113.94

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Pic24-008 LAHORE: June24- A view of motorcyclists rush at a local petrol pump as due to shortage of petrol in Mughal Pura area in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

Pakistan has increased the petrol price by Rs2 per litre. It now costs Rs112.69. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.44, taking it to Rs113.94. The new prices will be implemented from July 1. On Tuesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs6 and Rs3 increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, respectively. It was overviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prices will be enforced for 15 days. This is the second increase in fuel prices. On June 15, the government increased the commodity by Rs2.13. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
